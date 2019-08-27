Paul Pogba's Brother Says Manchester United Star 'Could Use Real Madrid,' Zidane

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Mathias Pogba, brother of Paul Pogba, has suggested the Manchester United midfielder would benefit from a move to Real Madrid and working under manager Zinedine Zidane.

The older Pogba, who plays for Spanish side Manchego, told AS (h/t Goal's Sacha Pisani) the Red Devils star is "very well" and remains a professional player at Old Trafford.

In regards to the future, though, he said:

"It depends on the clubs: that Manchester wants to sell and that Madrid wants to buy. This is business.

"Everyone knows that my brother could use Real Madrid and Zidane. Those who have to talk are Madrid and Manchester United.

"I don't know what to say...Zidane has always spoken well of my brother, it's an honour."

Zidane has been asked about his French compatriot on several occasions since he returned to the Santiago Bernabeu dugout in March, and he has always been complimentary:

Per football journalist Fabrizio Romano, the coach suggested earlier in August that he would not be pursuing any more players this summer:

Los Blancos have already brought in Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy and Eder Militao.

While they've been able to recoup some of the expenditure through the departures of Mateo Kovacic and Marcos Llorente, two of their most valuable assets—Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez—look set to stay at the club beyond the 2 September deadline.

That would leave little room in the budget for Pogba's arrival in the immediate future.

A 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers—in which the 26-year-old failed to convert a penalty—and a 2-1 defeat at home to Crystal Palace have taken the shine off a bright start to the season for United.

They opened their campaign with a 4-0 win over Chelsea, with Pogba contributing two assists:

Football commentator Adam Summerton suggested the circumstances at Old Trafford are not set up for the World Cup winner to thrive:

He'd be surrounded by more quality at Madrid, so a move there could help him reach new heights after an inconsistent second spell with United.

Pogba will have just one year remaining on his contract with the Red Devils at the end of the season, so the Manchester outfit will have a decision to make if Real pursue him then.