Browns News: WR Jaelen Strong Waived After Recovering from ACL Injury

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly waived receiver Jaelen Strong, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

He thanked the organization for the opportunity Monday on Twitter:

Strong signed with Cleveland in February after missing the entire 2018 season due to a torn ACL. He spent time with the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars over his first four years in the NFL.

The 25-year-old only played two games in 2017 and eight in 2016 but showcased some upside as a rookie in 2015 after being selected in the third round of the draft. He finished with 14 catches for 161 yards and three touchdowns, including scores on his first two career receptions.

Strong had worked his way back to the field in 2019 and contributed in the preseason, totaling seven catches for 52 yards in three games, plus a touchdown in Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts.

He has also turned heads in practice:

There just hasn't been enough production on the field in games as he remains a disappointment in the NFL.

The Browns could also have depth issues at receiver behind starters Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry. The recently signed Braxton Miller should get more chances going forward along with Rashard Higgins until Antonio Callaway returns from his four-game suspension.