Fabinho Says Roberto Firmino Message Convinced Him to Sign for Liverpool

Fabinho has revealed a message from countryman Roberto Firmino convinced him to sign for Liverpool.

According to James Pearce of The Athletic (h/t the Mirror's Alex Smith and Jake Polden), the former Monaco midfielder said he opted to leave Ligue 1 after Firmino praised Jurgen Klopp in a conversation.

Firmino told his Brazil team-mate: "This manager demands a lot but he will improve you," prompting Fabinho to sign a deal with the club.

Fabinho agreed a five-year contract after the Reds paid Monaco £43.7 million, and the defensive midfielder contributed towards Liverpool's UEFA Champions League win in his first season at Anfield.

The 25-year-old failed to establish himself as a regular starter in his first 12 months on Merseyside, coming off the bench seven times in his 28 Premier League appearances.

However, Fabinho has started two of Liverpool's three league games this season, impressing in the 3-1 victory over Arsenal on Sunday.

The player tweeted praise for his team after beating the Gunners:

Football writer Joel Rabinowitz complimented Fabinho's display:

Fabinho proved himself to be a willing worker in France before his switch to England, winning Ligue 1 in 2016-17, and his versatile skills in defence make him a vital member of Klopp's squad.

The player can also feature as a full-back, and he will hope he can establish himself as a starter in the Premier League during his second year.