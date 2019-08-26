Fabinho Says Roberto Firmino Message Convinced Him to Sign for Liverpool

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistAugust 26, 2019

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: Fabinho of Liverpool tackles Joe Willock of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield on August 24, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Fabinho has revealed a message from countryman Roberto Firmino convinced him to sign for Liverpool.

According to James Pearce of The Athletic (h/t the Mirror's Alex Smith and Jake Polden), the former Monaco midfielder said he opted to leave Ligue 1 after Firmino praised Jurgen Klopp in a conversation.

Firmino told his Brazil team-mate: "This manager demands a lot but he will improve you," prompting Fabinho to sign a deal with the club. 

Fabinho agreed a five-year contract after the Reds paid Monaco £43.7 million, and the defensive midfielder contributed towards Liverpool's UEFA Champions League win in his first season at Anfield.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY - AUGUST 14: Fabinho (R) and Roberto Firmino of Liverpool wave to the crowd following the UEFA Super Cup match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Vodafone Park on August 14, 2019 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Get
Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

The 25-year-old failed to establish himself as a regular starter in his first 12 months on Merseyside, coming off the bench seven times in his 28 Premier League appearances.

However, Fabinho has started two of Liverpool's three league games this season, impressing in the 3-1 victory over Arsenal on Sunday.

The player tweeted praise for his team after beating the Gunners:

Football writer Joel Rabinowitz complimented Fabinho's display:

Fabinho proved himself to be a willing worker in France before his switch to England, winning Ligue 1 in 2016-17, and his versatile skills in defence make him a vital member of Klopp's squad.

The player can also feature as a full-back, and he will hope he can establish himself as a starter in the Premier League during his second year. 

