Bayer Leverkusen Confirm Enquiry from Bayern Munich to Sign Kai Havertz

Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller has confirmed Bayern Munich enquired this summer about signing Kai Havertz.

Voller explained Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge recently contacted him, but Leverkusen have no current intention of selling the prodigy.

Speaking to Sky Deutschland (h/t Goal), Voller said: "It is no secret that there were a few phone calls and great interest. I then spoke directly and completely friendly with Rummenigge. [He] totally understood that we do not [want to sell]. Bayern were not the only club that asked us about Kai Havertz."

The 20-year-old has been a regular performer in the Bundesliga over the past three seasons, and the youngster is already a full Germany international. Havertz has developed into a prolific goalscoring midfielder and netted 17 goals in 34 Bundesliga appearances last term.

Voller added he expects the player to eventually move on, but is happy he's currently plying his trade at the BayArena.

"Let me put it this way: I'm always happy when I see an artist like Kai Havertz playing, preferably with us," Voller said. "If that's not the case one day, there's always Sky and DAZN. There you can follow all the top European leagues."

Havertz is a special talent and he will surely feature for one of the biggest clubs in the world in the years to come. The player has been with his team since he was 11, and he's a credit to the Leverkusen youth system.

With Havertz having already completed over a century of appearances in all competitions for Leverkusen, German icon Lothar Matthaus has said he believes Havertz is good enough to win a future Ballon d'Or, per Kicker (h/t Goal).

"He has set the bar very high. For me, he was the player of the season, and if Havertz can maintain this high level, with that lightness, cleverness, presence on the pitch and scoring goals, then he could eventually become my successor as a world footballer of the year."

Havertz recently told Suddeutsche Zeitung (h/t Daniel Lewis of Goal) he would like to stay with his club for the next campaign and continue his development but added he would eventually like to take "the next step" in his career in his quest for success and trophies.