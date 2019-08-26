De'Aaron Fox on Why He Withdrew from Team USA: 'That's for Me to Know'

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 26, 2019

ANAHEIM, CA - AUGUST 16: De'Aaron Fox #20 of Team USA handles the ball against Team Spain on August 16, 2019 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)
Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

De'Aaron Fox isn't talking publicly about his decision to leave Team USA hours before the team flew to Australia for exhibition matchups.

"That's for me to know," Fox told TMZ Sports when asked why he left the team.

Fox added that he is "completely healthy," nixing any speculation he was dealing with a nagging injury.

The Sacramento Kings guard pulled out of Team USA training camp earlier this month despite impressing in practices and seeming like a good bet to make the final 12-man roster.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

