De'Aaron Fox on Why He Withdrew from Team USA: 'That's for Me to Know'

De'Aaron Fox isn't talking publicly about his decision to leave Team USA hours before the team flew to Australia for exhibition matchups.

"That's for me to know," Fox told TMZ Sports when asked why he left the team.

Fox added that he is "completely healthy," nixing any speculation he was dealing with a nagging injury.

The Sacramento Kings guard pulled out of Team USA training camp earlier this month despite impressing in practices and seeming like a good bet to make the final 12-man roster.

