Rosenhaus: Raiders' Antonio Brown Has Multiple Sponsorship Offers for New Helmet

Agent Drew Rosenhaus said Antonio Brown has "multiple" offers from companies who want to create a custom helmet for him that passes NFL safety regulations.

"As a result of all the publicity accrued from our efforts to get him to wear that helmet, he has multiple offers on the table right now from various companies to custom-make a helmet for him and pay him quite a bit of money," Rosenhaus told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Monday.

"We have found, without getting into specifics, some very suitable alternatives. We're very excited. Antonio will be wearing a helmet. He won't be missing any time, and he'll be getting paid a lot of money to do so. It's sort of a happy ending, even though he won't be able to wear the old helmet."

Brown lost a second grievance to wear his preferred Schutt Air Advantage helmet over the weekend. He had appealed to the NFL to give him a one-year grace period with the helmet because it was not initially on the league's banned list until earlier this month. Other players who wore since-banned helmets were given a one-year grace period in 2018.

