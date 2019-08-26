Jurgen Klopp Discusses Life After Liverpool, Plans to Take a Break from Coaching

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has discussed what he'll do after his contract runs out in 2022, saying he's planning on taking a short break from coaching.

Speaking to Kicker (h/t Goal's James Westwood), he was asked if he might take a sabbatical in 2022 and said:

"It looks like it. Who can now say if he can give it his all in three years' time?

"If I decide for myself that I can't go on anymore, I'll take a break, and in that year, I'd have to make a definite decision [if he wants to continue at all]. I have absolute energy, but I have one problem: I can't do 'a little bit.' I can only do 'all or nothing.' But the chances are very high that my energy levels will go up again [after a year's break], and that I can then do the job the way I want to."

Former goalkeeper Jerzy Dudek has already tipped club legend Steven Gerrard as his perfect replacement, per Przeglad Sportowy (h/t the Daily Record, via Liverpool Echo's Theo Squires): "When I was in Liverpool recently, it was no secret that Steven is the man and, indeed, only candidate for replacing Klopp when he decides his time at Anfield is over. Everyone knows that sooner or later the great captain will return."

PressFocus/MB Media/Getty Images

Klopp has coached Liverpool since 2015 following a successful run with Borussia Dortmund. He turned BVB into regular title contenders in Germany and has had a similar impact at Anfield, winning last year's UEFA Champions League.

Widely considered among the world's top managers, he has already set several records this season, per sports writer David Maddock:

Klopp's tremendous track record will undoubtedly make him a wanted man the closer he gets to the end of his contract, providing he doesn't sign a new deal.

He has been wildly successful in both of his last jobs and is known for implementing an exciting, attack-oriented style of play that is easy on the eye. Klopp has turned Liverpool into one of Europe's best clubs, morphing the likes of Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino into world-class forwards.

His main rival in the Premier League, Pep Guardiola, is known for having a similar impact on the teams he coaches. He too has brought a particular style of play to Manchester City, joining the Citizens from Bayern Munich. Before his move from Barcelona to Bayern, he took a sabbatical as well.

Gerrard has done a fine job in his first stint as manager of a senior team, guiding Rangers to second place in the Scottish Premiership last season. They also beat bitter rivals Celtic in the league for the first time since 2012.

His work in Europe has been stellar:

The 39-year-old club legend is still learning but has plenty of time to continue his development until 2022. He could be the perfect replacement by then if Klopp decided to walk away at that time.