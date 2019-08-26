Mauro Icardi 'Will Remain at Inter' Amid Juventus Rumours, Says Wanda Nara

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Wanda Nara, Mauro Icardi's wife and agent, has said the striker will stay with Inter Milan this season.

Icardi has been linked with a departure from the San Siro throughout the summer, with Juventus, Napoli and Monaco among those said to have been interested.

On Sunday, Nara said on Mediaset's Tiki Taka (h/t Goal's Joe Wright):

"We have many friends in Naples. It's true—he has said no to every destination that is not Inter.

"Everyone has known his choice since the start of the summer and that is the case for any team that has shown interest. In my view, at the end of the day, he will remain at Inter.

"He doesn't believe it's over at Inter. I don't know what's going to happen, but I do know his words when the transfer market opened. He has stayed consistent."

As Bleacher Report's Alex McGovern relayed from Instagram, Icardi recently showed his commitment to remaining at Inter:

Icardi has bagged 124 goals and laid on 28 assists in 219 games for the club, but he has become an unpopular figure with supporters in recent years.

In 2016, the Argentina forward was sanctioned by the club after he clashed with fans over a controversial chapter that had to be removed from his autobiography because it offended the ultras.

In February this year, he was stripped of the captaincy and did not feature again until 3 April, missing 10 games in the meantime.

New manager Antonio Conte has been open about the 26-year-old not being part of his plans for the season and has recruited Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United to lead the line.

Following Lukaku's move, football commentator Adam Summerton noted how clinical Icardi is:

Given his determination to stay at Inter, there may be little the Serie A club can do to offload him before the transfer window closes on 2 September.

Lukaku will surely be Conte's first choice centre-forward, but if the Belgian suffers an injury or picks up a suspension Icardi could find himself called upon.

Should that happen, he'll need to take the opportunity if he's to salvage a future at the club.