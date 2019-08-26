Mauricio Pochettino Describes Tottenham Squad as 'Most Unsettled' in 6 Seasons

Frank Augstein/Associated Press

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino sounded the alarm bells after Sunday's shock 1-0 loss to Newcastle United in the Premier League, saying he's working with the most unsettled group of players in his six-year spell in north London.

Per Alasdair Gold of Football.london, the tactician said he believes the uncertainty surrounding possible outgoing transfers at the moment is having a negative impact on his squad:

“I think this is my sixth season and the most unsettled group we are working with. That is why we are relaxed and calm. Some situations we cannot fix. Nothing to say about that, situations that are going on in the squad. Still, we need to wait.

"That is the circumstances after playing the Champions League on June 1, we knew that some situations like this would happen, but for us and the club, it's difficult to handle. What can we do? We can only wait. I say again, you have for sure more information than me about what's happening in the market, and that's why I cannot do more than try to help the team find the best dynamic to train and not to create too many problems and be a person who is not being very emphatic, but understand every single situation and try to get a good result."

He also discussed Christian Eriksen, who has been strongly linked with a move away from the club. Eriksen did not start the match, but Pochettino said that was not because of the speculation. When asked if the Dane will stay, he said he did not know.

In front of the Sky Sports cameras, he again expressed his frustration with having to wait until the summer transfer window shuts in Europe's other top leagues:

English teams can no longer buy new players, but clubs from La Liga, Serie A, the Bundesliga and Ligue 1 can still come calling for the likes of Eriksen until September 2.

Gold believed Pochettino's comments pointed to more than just frustration with Eriksen and Jan Vertonghen:

The Belgian centre-back has yet to play a minute of Premier League football so far this season.

Spurs blogger Ricky Sacks was not amused:

Joelinton scored the only goal of Sunday's contest, which saw Newcastle collect their first points of the season. It also left Spurs five points behind leaders Liverpool, with a difficult visit to the Emirates Stadium on the horizon.

Arsenal have won two of three so far and showed flashes of their potential in the 3-1 defeat against Liverpool. Summer signings Dani Ceballos and Nicolas Pepe have shown promise, and their impact will only grow larger as they find their spot in the team.