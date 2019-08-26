Thomas Tuchel Says PSG Must Clear Up Neymar's Situation 'As Soon as Possible'

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 26, 2019

TOPSHOT - Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar looks on as he takes part in a training session in Saint-Germain-en-Laye, west of Paris, on August 17, 2019, on the eve of the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Rennes. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo credit should read FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images)
FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel has called on the club to clarify Neymar's future as quickly as possible.

The Brazilian, who has been linked with an exit from the French capital throughout the summer, was absent from PSG's 4-0 win over Toulouse on Sunday.

Tuchel told Canal+ (h/t Goal's Josh Thomas): "It has always been our goal to close this folder as soon as possible. Leonardo knows that I want to keep him. But that doesn't depend only on him. The situation is not very clear, yes. And we must clear it up."

Neymar suffered an ankle injury in June that caused him to miss the Copa America, and he spent pre-season recovering from the problem.

He is yet to feature for PSG this season, but Tuchel confirmed to Canal+ (h/t Get French Football News) that he would have played against Toulouse if the club "were certain" about his situation.

PSG won comfortably on Sunday thanks to a brace from Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting, which came either side of an own goal from Mathieu Goncalves, and a late goal from Marquinhos.

However, Edinson Cavani was taken off after 14 minutes with a groin problem, and a hamstring issue saw Kylian Mbappe withdrawn midway through the second half.

Jerome Pugmire of the Associated Press believes Neymar should have been in squad despite his situation:

Football writer Robin Bairner suggested the injuries to Mbappe and Cavani could prevent Neymar's departure:

Although PSG could name a front three of Choupo-Moting, Angel Di Maria and Pablo Sarabia in the absence of Neymar, Mbappe and Cavani, that attacking lineup isn't of nearly the same calibre.

The Brazilian has scored 51 goals and assisted 29 in his 58 PSG appearances, so if Mbappe and Cavani are set for lengthy spells on the sidelines, the club will need his match-winning capabilities to mitigate their absence.

The transfer window will close on September 2, but PSG play Metz on Friday. If the forward is still at the club when that game is played, he should be involved. 

Related

    Golden Shoe 2019-20: Top Goalscorers So Far

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Golden Shoe 2019-20: Top Goalscorers So Far

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Prem Gameweek 4: Top Predictions

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Prem Gameweek 4: Top Predictions

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report

    Highlights: Griezmann's Huge Night

    Grizi helps Barca defeat Betis 5-2 🎥

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Highlights: Griezmann's Huge Night

    Grizi helps Barca defeat Betis 5-2 🎥

    LaLiga Santander
    via YouTube

    Mbappe, Cavani and Diallo Injured in PSG Win

    Paris Saint-Germain FC logo
    Paris Saint-Germain FC

    Mbappe, Cavani and Diallo Injured in PSG Win

    Goal
    via Goal