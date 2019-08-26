Look: Troy Aikman Rips Doug Gottlieb for His Take on Andrew Luck's Retirement

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 26, 2019

FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017 file photo, Troy Aikman watches warm ups before an NFL divisional playoff football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas. Thursday night football is here to stay, even if it's gone for the rest of 2018. In past years, some make that many would have said
Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

There has been a wide range of opinions on Andrew Luck since his decision to retire from the NFL, but Troy Aikman didn't appreciate one piece of criticism from Doug Gottlieb (warning: contains profanity):

Both Aikman and Gottlieb are Fox employees, with the former announcing NFL games on Fox and the latter usually doing studio analysis for college basketball on Fox Sports 1.

Aikman was also a three-time Super Bowl champion and Hall of Famer with the Dallas Cowboys before retiring at 34 years old. Gottlieb played college basketball at Notre Dame and Oklahoma State but never reached the NBA.

He was dismissed from Notre Dame after one season following a felony charge of theft after using classmates' credit cards. Veteran receiver Torrey Smith also used that as ammunition to criticize him on Twitter:

Gottlieb was one of many who questioned Luck's character after walking away from the NFL, but plenty current and former players have come to the defense of the Indianapolis Colts star, including Richard Sherman, Darrelle Revis and Walter Jones among others.

Related

    Patriots' Phillip Dorsett remembers former Colts QB Andrew Luck as an 'amazing teammate'

    Indianapolis Colts logo
    Indianapolis Colts

    Patriots' Phillip Dorsett remembers former Colts QB Andrew Luck as an 'amazing teammate'

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    Backup Quarterbacks for the Colts to Target

    Indianapolis Colts logo
    Indianapolis Colts

    Backup Quarterbacks for the Colts to Target

    Stampede Blue
    via Stampede Blue

    More clues emerge regarding when Colts knew Andrew Luck may retire

    Indianapolis Colts logo
    Indianapolis Colts

    More clues emerge regarding when Colts knew Andrew Luck may retire

    Mike Florio
    via ProFootballTalk

    T.Y. Hilton on Andrew Luck retiring: 'Every time I think about it, tears start to flow'

    Indianapolis Colts logo
    Indianapolis Colts

    T.Y. Hilton on Andrew Luck retiring: 'Every time I think about it, tears start to flow'

    Matthew VanTryon
    via Indianapolis Star