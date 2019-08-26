Look: Troy Aikman Rips Doug Gottlieb for His Take on Andrew Luck's Retirement

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

There has been a wide range of opinions on Andrew Luck since his decision to retire from the NFL, but Troy Aikman didn't appreciate one piece of criticism from Doug Gottlieb (warning: contains profanity):

Both Aikman and Gottlieb are Fox employees, with the former announcing NFL games on Fox and the latter usually doing studio analysis for college basketball on Fox Sports 1.

Aikman was also a three-time Super Bowl champion and Hall of Famer with the Dallas Cowboys before retiring at 34 years old. Gottlieb played college basketball at Notre Dame and Oklahoma State but never reached the NBA.

He was dismissed from Notre Dame after one season following a felony charge of theft after using classmates' credit cards. Veteran receiver Torrey Smith also used that as ammunition to criticize him on Twitter:

Gottlieb was one of many who questioned Luck's character after walking away from the NFL, but plenty current and former players have come to the defense of the Indianapolis Colts star, including Richard Sherman, Darrelle Revis and Walter Jones among others.