Patriots News: Josh Gordon Removed from NFI List, Returns to Practice

The New England Patriots activated wide receiver Josh Gordon from the non-football injury list Sunday, paving the way for him to be in their Week 1 lineup.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the news after Gordon was spotted practicing in full pads for the first time. He was placed on NFI after the NFL reinstated him Aug. 16 from an indefinite suspension due to repeated positive drug tests.

Had Gordon not been removed from NFI, he would have had to miss at least the first six games of the regular season. Gordon recorded 40 receptions for 720 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games last season. He left the team in December to work on personal issues after failing another drug test.

