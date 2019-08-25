Video: Daniel Bryan, Kofi Kingston Hit CM Punk's GTS in Response to Chants

Credit: WWE.com

Daniel Bryan and Kofi Kingston had some fun during a WWE live event in Lima, Peru, in response to the "CM Punk" chants that have become commonplace among fans.

House shows generally have a more laidback atmosphere than Raw and SmackDown Live since the in-ring action doesn't impact the ongoing storylines. Rather than ignore the fans' calls for the former WWE star, Bryan and Kingston had the freedom to acknowledge their onetime colleague.

Bryan delivered two Go To Sleeps to Kingston before Kingston countered out of a third attempt and hit a GTS of his own (h/t WrestlingInc's Joshua Gagnon).

Punk abruptly left WWE shortly after the 2014 Royal Rumble, outlining his grievances with the promotion in an appearance on Colt Cabana's Art of Wrestling podcast.

The 40-year-old has consistently said he isn't contemplating a return to the ring—be it with WWE or the ascendant All Elite Wrestling. However, that hasn't stopped fans from spontaneously shouting his name.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Wrestling Inc's Marc Middleton) reported a representative from Creative Artists Agency, the group representing Punk, spoke to Fox about having him join the network's WWE coverage. Meltzer clarified the move was initiated by the agent and "not anything that Punk clearly wanted."