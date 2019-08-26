Rusev Day and 7 Storylines WWE Pulled the Plug on Too Soon in 2019

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Raw and SmackDown are television shows with scripts and storylines; and just like other scripted series, the red and blue brands often have stories that are ended prematurely or dropped without any explanation.

This has happened countless times in pro wrestling. Two or more people will be embroiled in a feud or someone will have a personal storyline, and out of the blue, WWE will stop everything dead in its tracks.

Sometimes this happens due to injury and sometimes it happens because the crowd is not responding positively to what it is seeing.

Unfortunately, this also means things people are enjoying can come to a screeching halt, and 2019 has been no exception. Let's look at seven storylines WWE shouldn't have ended.