Floyd Mayweather Sr. on Conor McGregor: I'm Double His Age and I'd Whup His Ass

Floyd Mayweather Sr. has no doubt he could emulate his son and beat Conor McGregor. The 66-year-old spoke to TMZ Sports recently and made his feelings clear about McGregor at the Beverly Wilshere Hotel.

He didn't shy away from the idea of taking on the younger man himself, saying: "I'm double his age and I'd whoop his ass."

(warning: video contains profane language):

Mayweather Sr. was asked to respond to McGregor punching a man in the face in a bar in Dublin, Ireland. An argument had broken out over the patron's refusal to accept a shot of whiskey from McGregor.

Earlier this month, TMZ released footage of the altercation, which took place in April this year.

Mayweather Sr. saw his son beat McGregor via a 10-round TKO in April, 2017. The elder Mayweather thinks his offspring would welcome a rematch with Manny Pacquiao, per TMZ Sports, while McGregor hasn't been shy about trying to coax "Money" into a return bout.

Earlier this year, the Irishman told author and life coach Tony Robbins: "I know I would win."

Mayweather Sr., who scored 18 knockouts during his own professional career, doesn't sound anywhere near as convinced McGregor could give his son any trouble between the ropes.