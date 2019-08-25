Paul Pogba Tweets 'Racist Insults Are Ignorance and Can Only Make Me Stronger'

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistAugust 25, 2019

Manchester United's Paul Pogba leaves the pitch at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace at Old Trafford in Manchester, England Saturday, Aug, 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Alastair Grant/Associated Press

Paul Pogba has taken to Twitter to address the racist abuse he has received early in the 2019-20 Premier League season.

The France international said the abuse is making him stronger and is born from ignorance:

Pogba became a target of abuse after missing a penalty in a 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers in Week 2 of the season.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Man Utd: Promising Yet Concerning

    Solskjaer's side already at a crossroads

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Man Utd: Promising Yet Concerning

    Solskjaer's side already at a crossroads

    Jamie Jackson
    via the Guardian

    De Ligt 'Didn't Expect' Benching in Juve Win

    World Football logo
    World Football

    De Ligt 'Didn't Expect' Benching in Juve Win

    Gianlucadimarzio
    via Gianlucadimarzio

    Fiorentina Interested in Man Utd's Fred

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Fiorentina Interested in Man Utd's Fred

    Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale
    via Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale

    Man Utd's '20-21 Away Kit Colours Leak

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Man Utd's '20-21 Away Kit Colours Leak

    Footy Headlines
    via Footy Headlines