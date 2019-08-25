Paul Pogba Tweets 'Racist Insults Are Ignorance and Can Only Make Me Stronger'August 25, 2019
Paul Pogba has taken to Twitter to address the racist abuse he has received early in the 2019-20 Premier League season.
The France international said the abuse is making him stronger and is born from ignorance:
Paul Pogba @paulpogba
My ancestors and my parents suffered for my generation to be free today, to work, to take the bus, to play football. Racist insults are ignorance and can only make me stronger and motivate me to fight for the next generation. https://t.co/J9IqyWQj4K
Pogba became a target of abuse after missing a penalty in a 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers in Week 2 of the season.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
