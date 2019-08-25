Paul Pogba Tweets 'Racist Insults Are Ignorance and Can Only Make Me Stronger'

Alastair Grant/Associated Press

Paul Pogba has taken to Twitter to address the racist abuse he has received early in the 2019-20 Premier League season.

The France international said the abuse is making him stronger and is born from ignorance:

Pogba became a target of abuse after missing a penalty in a 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers in Week 2 of the season.

