Report: Manchester United Preparing Transfer Bid for Leicester's James Maddison

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly planning another move for a Leicester City player, with rising star James Maddison wanted at Old Trafford.

According to the Sunday Mirror's John Richardson, the Red Devils will likely have to pay a similar fee to the £80 million they spent to sign Harry Maguire from the Foxes in the summer transfer window. A January bid is expected, although Leicester are not believed to be willing to sell until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old moved to the King Power Stadium last season and wasted little time establishing himself as a household name. He was one of Leicester's top performers during the 2018-19 campaign and has started the new season in fine form as well.

He bagged an assist in the 2-1 win over Sheffield United on Saturday, leaving one Manchester United fan salivating:

Per the report, England manager Gareth Southgate plans to use the creative midfielder in the upcoming European Championship qualifiers against Bulgaria and Kosovo. A regular spot in the national team will only drive up his price further.

Former team-mate Maguire was United's headline signing of the summer, one year after he was a standout for England at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The Red Devils spent a world-record fee to land the 26-year-old from the Foxes in August.

More investment is needed to return the club to title contention, however. United have won just one of their three Premier League matches this season and already chase rivals Liverpool by five points in the standings.

Midfield is one of the biggest concerns for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Paul Pogba made no secret of his desire to leave the club this summer, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the unit.