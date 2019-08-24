Jacoby Brissett, TY Hilton Fantasy Outlook After Andrew Luck Reported Retirement

Jacoby Brissett, TY Hilton Fantasy Outlook After Andrew Luck Reported RetirementAugust 25, 2019
Andrew Luck retiring from the NFL at 29 years old, as ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday night he will officially do Sunday, seems like a fantasy.
But that part is real, and now fantasy owners have to re-evaluate what the Indianapolis Colts offense will provide in 2019-20 with Jacoby Brissett under center as the starter.
Luck, picked No. 1 overall by the Colts in 2012, has been out of commission since straining his calf during offseason training. That injury developed into a more serious high-ankle sprain, Colts general manager Chris Ballard disclosed to reporters on Aug. 13. As a result, Brissett has been taking first-team reps.
Brissett is familiar with Indianapolis prior to this season, too. The 26-year-old played all of 2017 in Luck's place while he dealt with a shoulder injury. Brissett posted 3,098 yards, 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions that season. T.Y. Hilton led all receivers on the team at 966 yards and four touchdowns.
Mike Clay @MikeClayNFL
Colts 2017 target shares with Jacoby Brissett under center: TY Hilton: 23% Jack Doyle 23% Donte Moncrief 10% Kamar Aiken 9% Frank Gore 8% Chester Rogers 8% Marlon Mack 7%
As the full-time starter in 2017, according to NFL.com, Brissett's 205.92 fantasy points ranked 20th among quarterbacks. Hilton was the 27th highest-scoring receiver at 175.60 points.
Entering this season, prior to Luck's announcement, ESPN categorized Hilton as a "fringe WR1" projected to score 163.2 fantasy points. Given the 29-year-old's familiarity with Brissett, there's reason to believe that evaluation can still hold.
In November 2017, ESPN's Louis Riddick—a former NFL front office executive—tweeted, "The more I watch Jacoby Brissett, the more I think the #Colts are lucky as &$@! the #Patriots traded him to them. He will be a star."
Riddick quoted that tweet up Saturday night with, "So it begins....," which came after he praised Brissett during the Colts' Week 2 preseason matchup with the Cleveland Browns:
Louis Riddick @LRiddickESPN
#Colts Jacoby Brissett is a starting caliber winning QB. I hope he gets the chance to show it for reasons other than because of an A. Luck injury.
While Riddick believes Brissett is capable of playing at a high level and winning football games for the Colts, the safest way to use him in fantasy remains as a streamer for favorable matchups, according to CBS' Fantasy Football Today.
Indianapolis opens the 2019 regular season at the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 8.
Colts Now Turn to Jacoby Brissett as Starting QB