NBA Teams with the Best Shot at a Future Dynasty

Brooklyn Nets

Projected Dynasty Years: 2020-25

The Nets should be a playoff lock next season even if their championship hopes are on hold for a year while Kevin Durant recovers from a torn Achilles.

Kyrie Irving is enough to carry the offensive load with Durant out, and the supporting cast of Caris LeVert, Spencer Dinwiddie, Joe Harris, Jarrett Allen and DeAndre Jordan can all be effective either on or off the ball.

While there's plenty of youth to help fuel a dynasty, Durant will be 32 by the time he takes the court for the Nets next season. We don't know how close to 100 percent he'll be, thus moving the Nets this far down in the dynasty rankings.

Dallas Mavericks

Projected Dynasty Years: 2021-26

While it may take a few seasons to get off the ground, the Mavericks' potential dynasty has a pair of future superstars who are far from hitting their primes.

Luka Doncic, the reigning Rookie of the Year after leading Dallas in scoring last season, won't even turn 21 until February. Kristaps Porzingis celebrated his 24th birthday earlier this month and is one of the NBA's uniquely talented players given his combination of size and skill.

After putting up 21.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game as a rookie, Doncic could soon become one of the NBA's best players. If Porzingis proves he can return to full strength following a torn ACL, the Mavericks could have one of the league's best duos for the next decade.

Memphis Grizzlies

Projected Dynasty Years: 2022-27

Memphis may be a few years away from the playoffs, much less a dynasty. But as we've seen from the Grizzlies in the past, a smart and productive point guard-center duo can be good for a long time.

Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. have the potential to be even greater than Mike Conley and Marc Gasol, a pairing that pushed Memphis into the playoffs for seven straight years.

While Morant has yet to play a game in the NBA, he showed the ability to be a big-time scorer and distributor in college. Jackson put up 13.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 26.1 minutes per game as a rookie while also drilling 35.9 percent of his three-pointers.

The Grizzlies will also have max cap space next summer, giving them an opportunity to add a third star either in the draft or free agency.

Phoenix Suns

Projected Dynasty Years: 2021-26

This season will officially mark a decade since the Suns' last playoff appearance.

While the 2020 postseason doesn't exactly look promising either, Phoenix should make the 2021 playoffs and establish the beginning of an annual tradition.

Devin Booker (22) and Deandre Ayton (21) are the primary building blocks, but Mikal Bridges (22), Ty Jerome (22), Cameron Johnson (23), Kelly Oubre Jr. (23) and Dario Saric (25) give the Suns the best young core they've had in years.

Booker (26.6 points, 6.8 assists) is already a lethal offensive machine, and Ayton improved defensively while putting up 16.3 points and 10.3 rebounds per game as a rookie. Pass-happy veteran point guard Ricky Rubio was a smart addition, as he'll work to bring out the best in these talented but juvenescent Suns.

Sacramento Kings

Projected Dynasty Years: 2020-25

The Kings surprised everyone by jumping from 27 to 39 wins last season, and that's a sign they're ready to end the NBA's longest playoff drought.

The main reasons? De'Aaron Fox (17.3 points, 7.3 assists), Buddy Hield (20.7 points, 42.7 percent from three) and Marvin Bagley III (14.9 points, 7.6 rebounds). Harry Giles, who's still only 21 years old, remains an intriguing prospect, as well.

Surrounding them are a plethora of quality role players, including Harrison Barnes, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Cory Joseph, Trevor Ariza and Dewayne Dedmon.

For a Kings dynasty to happen, Fox and Bagley will have to transform into superstars, as the majority of the players on Sacramento's roster (including Hield) are already in their mid-to-late 20s. For now, simply making the playoffs in 2019-20 will do.