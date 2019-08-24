Ravens LB Paul Worrilow Retires at Age 29, 1 Day After Joining Team

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Linebacker Paul Worrilow has decided to retire from the NFL at the age of 29 one day after signing with the Baltimore Ravens.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the update Saturday.

Worrilow signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in April 2018, but he missed all of last season after suffering a torn ACL during OTAs. He was released by the Eagles on Sunday.

"I definitely wanted to keep playing," he told Mike Kaye of NJ.com in July. "But I really wanted to make this work with the Eagles."

The University of Delaware product quickly found a new home with the Ravens, but an apparent change of heart has led him to hang up his cleats.

Worrilow signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2013. He spent four seasons with the Falcons before leaving to join the Detroit Lions in 2017.

He recorded 413 total tackles, 11 passes defended, four sacks, three forced fumbles and two interceptions across 72 regular-season appearances. His 143 tackles in 2014 ranked fifth in the NFL.