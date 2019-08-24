Browns HC Freddie Kitchens Says Offense 'Not Even Close' in Loss vs. Buccaneers

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens lamented a poor performance by quarterback Baker Mayfield and a patchwork first-team offense following a 13-12 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2019 NFL preseason Friday night at Raymond James Stadium.

"It was just a frustrating night all the way around," Kitchens told reporters. "Offensively we didn't execute—not even close to where we want to go."

Mayfield completed just 10 of his 26 passes for 72 yards with no touchdowns and one interception while leading a unit that was without running back Nick Chubb, wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry and Antonio Callaway and tight end David Njoku.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.