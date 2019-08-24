Browns HC Freddie Kitchens Says Offense 'Not Even Close' in Loss vs. Buccaneers

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 24, 2019

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) escapes a tackle by Tampa Bay Buccaneers nose tackle Ndamukong Suh (93) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens lamented a poor performance by quarterback Baker Mayfield and a patchwork first-team offense following a 13-12 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2019 NFL preseason Friday night at Raymond James Stadium.

"It was just a frustrating night all the way around," Kitchens told reporters. "Offensively we didn't execute—not even close to where we want to go."

Mayfield completed just 10 of his 26 passes for 72 yards with no touchdowns and one interception while leading a unit that was without running back Nick Chubb, wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry and Antonio Callaway and tight end David Njoku.

                 

