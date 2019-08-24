Patty Mills Leads Australia to Comeback Win vs USA in 2019 FIBA World Cup Tuneup

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 24: Patty Mills of the Boomers (L) and Nicholas Kay of the Boomers steal the ball from Jayson Tatum of the USA during game two of the International Basketball series between the Australian Boomers and United States of America at Marvel Stadium on August 24, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Kelly Defina/Getty Images)
The United States men's basketball team suffered its first loss while using NBA players in nearly 13 years Saturday morning, as Australia pulled off a 98-94 upset in a FIBA Basketball World Cup warm-up game at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne.

"They wanted it more than us tonight," Team USA guard Kemba Walker told reporters. "Lesson learned for us."

It marked the end of a 78-game winning streak for the U.S. senior men's national team.

Patty Mills, who plays for U.S. head coach Gregg Popovich with the San Antonio Spurs, led all scorers with 30 points. Longtime NBA center Andrew Bogut added 16 points and nine rebounds off the bench.

Walker led Team USA with 22 points.

                       

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

