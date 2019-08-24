Liverpool Coach Jurgen Klopp Praises Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has heaped praise on Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubayemang ahead of the two teams' clash in the Premier League on Saturday.

Per the Guardian's Paul Wilson, Klopp joked about the Gabon international's fashion sense before delving into his development at Borussia Dortmund:

"Auba has no real weakness apart from his fashion sense. It is four years since I worked with him, and we are not really in contact any more, but he was my player so I follow his career. I like him as a person, so I am happy that it has worked out really well.

"He was playing as a winger with St Etienne when we signed him, so that's how we used him at first. Then we suddenly needed a No 9 because [Robert] Lewandowski left us, and when we tried Auba, we realised he is a really good central striker. It did not happen immediately, but over time he developed incredibly in the position and became a goal machine.

"I have to say his finishing is incredible. Combine that with his speed and it makes for a really interesting opponent. Now he is playing on the wing again in a 4-2-3-1, which means he has to defend as well, but he is ready for that. He is a really good player."

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Aubameyang became one of the world's most productive strikers under Klopp at Dortmund. He broke out in the 2015-16 campaign with 25 Bundesliga goals and joined Arsenal in 2018.

He's been among the Premier League's best scorers since his arrival and will share the pitch with two other goal-getters on Saturday:

The 30-year-old has already scored twice this season, including in the 2-1 win over Burnley:

Aubameyang has mostly played as a wide man so far in the new campaign, with Alexandre Lacazette taking up the central areas ahead of him. The two have an excellent understanding of space and frequently change positions during attacks, confusing defenders.

It's a tactic the Reds also use with Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah. Both teams have won their two Premier League matches so far and are the only clubs remaining with a perfect record.

Liverpool had little squad turnover this summer after coming close to winning the title last season, and they are regarded as favourites for Saturday's clash as a result. Arsenal are still incorporating their new signings, most notably Nicolas Pepe, who has yet to start.

The Ivorian bagged 22 Ligue 1 goals last season to go with 11 assists, and the Gunners are hoping he can complete an attacking trident that can rival that of the Reds.

He could make his first start at Anfield, adding even more pace and depth to the Arsenal attack.