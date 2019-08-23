Buccaneers QB Blaine Gabbert's Shoulder Injury Diagnosed as Dislocation

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians confirmed to reporters that backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert suffered a dislocated left shoulder during the team's 13-12 preseason win over the Cleveland Browns Friday night.

It hasn't been decided yet if the injury will require surgery, but Gabbert wore a sling while leaving the field postgame:

Arians added that he would feel "more than comfortable" if third-string quarterback Ryan Griffin has to move to No. 2 on the depth chart in place of Gabbert.

Gabbert had taken over for starting quarterback Jameis Winston to begin the second half. During his first drive, he scrambled for eight yards and hurt himself while falling bracing his fall with his left arm. The 29-year-old immediately waved for medical personnel to come onto the field.

Griffin replaced Gabbert and was responsible for the team's only touchdown when he connected with tight end Jordan Leggett for a 20-yard pass at the end of the third quarter.

Gabbert signed a one-year contract with the Bucs in March after being released by the Tennessee Titans, where he spent last season backing up Marcus Mariota. He appeared in eight games for the Titans (started three), throwing for 626 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions on 60.4 percent completion.

Gabbert had previously played for Arians, assistant head coach Harold Goodwin and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich during the 2017 season in Arizona.

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Gabbert out of Missouri with the 10th overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft. He was the starter for the next three seasons in Jacksonville but only appeared in three games in 2013 due to a fractured thumb and a strained hamstring. He posted a 5-22 record as a Jaguar.

Jacksonville then traded Gabbert to the San Francisco 49ers in April 2014, and he stayed through 2016.

In his NFL career, Gabbert owns a 56.2 completion percentage for 9,063 yards, 48 touchdowns and 47 picks.

If Gabbert's dislocated shoulder requires surgery, it sounds like Griffin will open the regular season as Winston's backup. However, as Arians said in his postgame presser, Tampa Bay will be looking to add another quarterback.

Griffin has never appeared in a regular-season NFL game since entering the league undrafted out of Tulane six seasons ago. The 29-year-old's first two seasons were spent backing up Drew Brees in New Orleans.