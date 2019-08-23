Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Says Paul Pogba Does Not Deserve Penalty Criticism

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IIAugust 23, 2019

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 19: Paul Pogba of Manchester United reacts alongside Ole Gunnar Solskjaer manager of Manchester United at full time during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United at Molineux on August 19, 2019 in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)
Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Friday that midfielder Paul Pogba does not deserve the criticism he received for missing a penalty during Monday's 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.    

Solskjaer took time to praise Pogba during his pre-match press conference and said he expected fans to give him their support when Manchester United return to action on Saturday at Old Trafford against Crystal Palace:

"We can all see Paul was disappointed when he missed the penalty. He doesn't deserve this [criticism]. When you sign for Man United you become a Manc. Once a Manc, always a Manc.

“He gives his absolute everything for the club every week. He's got so many qualities. We're seeing different qualities from Paul this year compared to last season and he’s a leader in the group. I expect the fans to be behind him."

Pogba came under scrutiny after missing from the spot at Molineux when the game was level at 1-1. The  French midfielder won the penalty but could not beat goalkeeper Rui Patricio.

The decision to allow Pogba to take the kick was criticised, particularly after striker Marcus Rashford had scored from the spot in Manchester United's 4-0 win over Chelsea:

Meanwhile, Goal highlighted the recent penalty records of both players:

Solskjaer told BBC's Match of the Day after the Wolves match that both Rashford and Pogba are the team's designated penalty-takers:

Some individuals on social media racially abused Pogba after the miss. The club issued a statement saying they were "disgusted" and "utterly condemn" the abuse aimed at the 2018 World Cup winner, per Rob Dawson at ESPN FC.

Team-mates Rashford and Harry Maguire also took to social media to condemn the abuse:

Pogba is expected to feature at Old Trafford on Saturday as the Red Devils look to continue their bright start to the season. Solskjaer's men have notched four points from their opening two games to sit fourth in the league standings, with Pogba notching two assists in his two outings.

