Vince McMahon's NXT Involvement, Stone Cold on Seth Rollins, More in WWE Roundup

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Latest on Who Will Run NXT on USA

With NXT set to move from the WWE Network to USA Network for a weekly two-hour show beginning on Sept. 18, there has been plenty of speculation regarding who the chief decision-makers will be.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), there aren't expected to be many significant changes, meaning Triple H will continue to be the person in charge with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon having little involvement.

Meltzer noted that as long as NXT's ratings are good, McMahon will mostly remain "hands-off" since he is already busy with Raw, SmackDown Live and the upcoming debut of the new XFL.

WWE announced the NXT move this week ahead of All Elite Wrestling debuting its weekly show on TNT beginning on Oct. 2.

NXT and AEW will air at the same time every Wednesday night from 8 p.m. ET until 10 p.m. ET, creating the first legitimate head-to-head battle among major wrestling companies since the Monday Night War between WWE and WCW in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

With Triple H in charge, NXT has aired on WWE Network since 2014, and it has consistently produced some of the best wrestling and storytelling in the entire industry.

Maintaining the current level of performance with an extra hour of programming each week could be a challenge, but NXT has so much talent that the second hour may also be a positive in terms of giving more Superstars a chance to shine.

As long as Triple H is still at the helm, it is difficult to be anything other than optimistic about the yellow brand's future.

Stone Cold Comments on Rollins

WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin is one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, and he expressed some intriguing opinions regarding Universal champion Seth Rollins on his podcast this week.

During the Steve Austin Show (h/t WrestlingInc.com's William Windsor), Austin praised Rollins, but also called for him to become more animated on the mic:

"Seth's a tremendous worker and I just think, man, when he turns up that entertainment factor, because he's pretty reserved on the horn. And, man, if you go back and watch my promos, I mean, I never know what I'm going to say. I mean, I have things because of storylines and that and angles, so I know where I'm going, but I'll stutter or I'll miss a word, but it's all emotion.

"I think that emotions sell tickets, but also being larger than life sells tickets, so if he could just learn to amp it up a little bit, because every time I had a stick in my hands, I was trying to channel and emit energy and people feed off that."

Rollins is unquestionably one of the top in-ring workers in the world, but it can be argued that his mic work has left something to be desired during his current face run.

While Rollins has gotten more intense at times, especially during his feud with Brock Lesnar, he has also fallen into the trap that many top babyfaces do in terms of pandering to the fans.

Austin mostly stayed away from that during his heyday, yet the fans fell in love with his renegade personality, which is something Rollins could benefit from.

Being positioned as an underdog hasn't done Rollins many favors, but after getting the fans on his side by beating Lesnar at SummerSlam, perhaps the door is open for him to increase his popularity moving forward.

Strowman's Wild Battle Royal Idea

Braun Strowman has flipped over ambulances, cars, dumpsters and pretty much everything imaginable during his WWE tenure, but The Monster Among Men has his sights set on something even bigger.

In an interview with Mat Elfring of Gamespot, discussed his idea of tipping the wrestling ring during a battle royal in order to eliminate his opponents:

"I've pitched a couple of times in battle royals where I come out of nowhere and lift up the ring and dump everybody out of the ring before, so that I think would be a fun one. I don't think there's much left to flip unless I ripped a whole roof off the stadium or something like that. I think I've destroyed about everything they've put in front of me. And lord knows I'm glad I don't have to pay for all the stuff that I break."

Strowman won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35, but there is no doubt that his win would have been even more impactful had he gotten the opportunity to follow through on his concept.

Braun also won the Greatest Royal Rumble last year, and he figures to be a fixture in battle royals for the remainder of his career due to his uncommon size and strength.

Strowman's feats of strength are primarily what got the WWE Universe behind him, and if he and WWE continue to find innovative ways to show it off, he has a chance to be a top Superstar for many years to come.

