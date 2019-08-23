Jurgen Klopp Says Premier League Summer Transfer Deadline 'Makes No Sense'

Uncredited/Associated Press

Jurgen Klopp doesn't agree with the Premier League's decision to close the summer transfer window before the season starts. Specifically, the Liverpool boss wants a review of the change made in 2018 and says the deadline should match the rest of Europe.

The Premier League called a halt to transfers this year on Thursday, Aug. 8, one day before Klopp's Reds beat Norwich City 4-1 at Anfield to begin the new campaign. However, the rest of Europe can buy and sell players until Monday, Sept. 2.

It's something Klopp doesn't understand, per FourFourTwo:

"I don't care when it closes, I only think it must close at the same time (as the rest of Europe).

"When they spoke about 'Let's finish it before the season starts then everyone knows their squad' – that's a good idea. But then the rest didn't do it and that makes no sense.

"Can somebody explain what is the benefit for the Premier League? We don't really have a problem but for other teams, their key players are still on the market and everything can happen.

"You want a team not only together but together and focused on the future, but that is not possible as long as there is a door open.

"I don't understand why this decision is not already reviewed at least. At first it was a good idea but it didn't work out so let's change it again."



The dilemma faced by Klopp and his fellow managers in England's top flight is an obvious one. They risk losing players to clubs on the continent, while not having the time nor the opportunity to replace them.

It's a delicate situation Klopp is already dealing with regarding the future of Dejan Lovren. The Croatia international centre-back is reportedly a target for Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen, per German magazine Sport Bild (h/t MailOnline's Kate McGreavy).

However, shifting Lovren won't be easy after a potential move to Serie A club AS Roma fell through. Liverpool rejected a loan proposal, according to David Lynch of the London Evening Standard.

Klopp may be reluctant to let Lovren leave given what it would mean for his options at the heart of defence. Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip are a formidable starting pairing, while Joe Gomez is a Klopp favourite, even though the 22-year-old remains a little raw after looking vulnerable during the UEFA Super Cup win over Chelsea.

There is a lack of experience to Liverpool's depth at the back. The Reds signed 17-year-old Sepp van den Berg this summer, but he's not likely to be ready for first-team action this term.

Offloading Lovren would leave Liverpool short in defence. The problem has no remedy under the current transfer rules, and Klopp isn't alone in calling for a change.

Tottenham Hotspur chief Mauricio Pochettino recently called the decision to close the window early "a massive mistake," per Zinny Boswell of Sky Sports.

While there's a sound argument for aligning the timing of the window with the rest of Europe, there are also reasons to adhere to the early close. Leaving the window open four games into the season means teams are far from settled during the campaign's first month.

Prominent transfer targets would be pursued at the same time they are tasked with representing their current clubs. Slamming the window shut before the start of play means every Premier League club begins with a clean slate.

Any sales sanctioned after the deadline surely involve players not at the forefront of their respective managers' plans to begin with.