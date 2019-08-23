Shkodran Mustafi and Arsenal Need to 'Work on a Transfer,' Says Agent

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Shkodran Mustafi's agent and father, Kujtim Mustafi, has said the defender and Arsenal need to work on a transfer away from the north London club.

Kujtim Mustafi told Sky in Germany (h/t Joe Tanner at Sky Sports) that the best option is for the defender to part ways with the Gunners after three years.

"Shkodran had a great time with Arsenal. We still have a contract for two years and can imagine to stay in London," he said. "However, the best for both sides is probably to work on a transfer. But for that it also needs market-driven transfer-fees."

Mustafi joined the club from Valencia in August 2016 but has struggled at Arsenal. He made 31 Premier League starts last season but came in for criticism for his error-prone displays.

Manager Unai Emery was forced to defend him for a costly mistake in a 3-2 Premier League defeat to Crystal Palace:

The 27-year-old also found it tough going in the UEFA Europa League against former club Valencia. The Guardian's Paul Doyle wrote after the match that he is judged by many to be "among the worst recruits in the club's history."

The centre-back was booed by supporters during pre-season, as James Benge at Football.London noted:

Arsenal brought in centre-back David Luiz from Chelsea over the summer, meaning Mustafi has fallen further down the pecking order:

Emery has now decided that he is surplus to requirements at the Emirates Stadium, per Sam Dean at the Daily Telegraph:

Mustafi has not managed a single minute for Arsenal this season and will now hope he can seal a move away from Arsenal before the close of the summer transfer window around Europe on September 2.

Journalist Layth Yousif noted Roma are reportedly interested:

Ligue 1 side Monaco have also been linked, according to L'Equipe (Get French Football News).

Mustafi is contracted to Arsenal until 2021, but it seems clear he has become surplus to requirements and needs a move away after a tough spell in north London.