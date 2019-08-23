Frank Lampard Says Chelsea Need Michy Batshuayi

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said on Friday that the Blues need Michy Batshuayi to stay at the club and provide competition to strikers Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham.

Lampard spoke about the Belgian in a pre-match press conference after his two goals for Chelsea's under-23 side in a 3-0 win over Liverpool on Monday.

"Michy got the fitness work he needed out of the game. He scored two good goals, two very good finishes. I thought he worked hard, and that's exactly what the game was there to do for him.

"As I've said here and I've said on the training pitch, we need Michy, we need the competition up front with the three strikers we have. I used to love practising my finishing in training, it's what I felt made me lucky at the weekend and gave me an edge in front of goal."

Lampard was in attendance at Stamford Bridge to watch Batshuayi bag a brace:

Batshuayi has not featured in any of Chelsea's three games this season and has been linked with a move away from west London before the close of the transfer window.

Serie A side Roma showed an interest in taking him on loan, according to Sky Sport Italia (h/t Metro).

Besiktas are also keen on landing the 25-year-old, according to Safak Malatya at Turkish newspaper Gunes (h/t Nihat Emre Kocaasian at Sport Witness).

Yet it is unlikely Chelsea will allow Batshuayi to leave given they are operating under a transfer ban. They were unable to bring in any players during the summer transfer window and are also banned from making signings in January.

Goal's Nizaar Kinsella said Lampard's words suggest that none of his strikers has yet nailed down a starting spot:

Batshuayi wants to stay and fight for his place despite the speculation over his future. Yet he may consider his future at the club if he remains on the bench, according to Simon Johnson at the Evening Standard.

Neither Giroud nor Abraham have found the back of the net in Chelsea's two Premier League games. The Blues take on newly promoted Norwich City on Saturday, and Batshuayi will be hoping for some game time and a chance to impress Lampard.