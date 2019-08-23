Enes Kanter 'Thinking About' Adding American Name When He Becomes US Citizen

Newly acquired Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter speaks during a news conference at the Celtics' basketball practice facility, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter is considering making a significant change once he finishes the process of becoming an American citizen.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Kanter said he is considering altering his name once his citizenship is official: "I'm actually becoming a U.S. citizen in two years. I'm actually thinking about adding an American name. I'm still thinking about it. I don't know yet."

Kanter is a native of Turkey, but he is wanted in the country and viewed as a criminal due to his outspoken opinions against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

        

