Jurgen Klopp Wants 'Angry,' 'Greedy' Players for Liverpool's Clash with Arsenal

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has called on his side to "stay greedy" and be "very angry" ahead of their Premier League clash with Arsenal at Anfield on Saturday.

After two games of the 2019-20 season, the Gunners and Liverpool are the only sides with perfect records in the Premier League:

The Reds and Klopp know from last season that they can't afford a single blip, even in the opening matches of the campaign, if they want to win the title.

They lost just one game in the whole of the 2018-19 league season but still finished a point behind champions Manchester City.

To that end, Klopp believes he needs his side to keep pushing each other in every match:

Per Chris Beesley of the Liverpool Echo, Klopp also said his side's UEFA Champions League triumph last season is proof they have the right kind of team spirit:

"There are different types of team spirit, the team won the Champions League last season so it would be strange if they didn't. It's about being able to kick the butts of your team-mates, not just having drinks together.

"I liked what [Jordan Henderson] said in pre-season when he said 'we'd be friends forever.' Not best friends, you've got to be able to push each other for now."

When Liverpool hosted Arsenal last season, they thrashed them 5-1 in December. Roberto Firmino netted a hat-trick, and Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah were also on the scoresheet.

Liverpool's attacking trio have arguably been the best in the Premier League over the past two seasons, and they will be a big threat to Arsenal again on Saturday.

However, after adding Nicolas Pepe to their squad in the summer, the Gunners could have an forward line to rival Liverpool's, with Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also in the squad:

As such, Saturday should be a hugely entertaining fixture, with both sides looking to become the early pace-setters in the Premier League.

Liverpool have won their past 11 matches in the Premier League across the end of last term and the beginning of the new campaign.

They will need to continue that run in order to establish themselves as the front-runners in the title race, and Klopp is clearly conscious of the need for his side to remain motivated.