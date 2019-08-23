Aaron Rodgers Didn't Play vs. Raiders Due to Field Conditions, Not Back Injury

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - AUGUST 15: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks on from the sidelines during the first half of a preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)
Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

After Aaron Rodgers missed the Green Bay Packers' previous preseason game due to back tightness, the quarterback sat out of Thursday night's exhibition against the Oakland Raiders due to poor field conditions.

"Nothing to do with [my sore] back," Rodgers revealed, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky. "It's more the field conditions that we had tonight."

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

