Aaron Rodgers Didn't Play vs. Raiders Due to Field Conditions, Not Back Injury

After Aaron Rodgers missed the Green Bay Packers' previous preseason game due to back tightness, the quarterback sat out of Thursday night's exhibition against the Oakland Raiders due to poor field conditions.

"Nothing to do with [my sore] back," Rodgers revealed, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky. "It's more the field conditions that we had tonight."

