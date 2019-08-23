Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Confirms Manchester United in Alexis Sanchez Transfer Talks

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed there are "talks with some clubs" in regards to Alexis Sanchez, who could still leave Old Trafford during this summer's transfer window.

The Premier League transfer window has closed, but clubs are still permitted to sell players. The summer window won't close until the evening of September 2 for most of Europe's top divisions.

Solskjaer spoke at a press conference on Friday and said Sanchez impressed during a behind-closed-doors game against Sheffield United on Tuesday, although he added the player might still leave this summer: "There are still talks with some clubs. But he played in that game and he played well, so as I've said, he's working hard, and let's see in September what's going to happen."

It's been a little more than 18 months since the Chile international left Arsenal to join the Red Devils in January 2018, when Henrikh Mkhitaryan moved in the opposite direction.

He became United's highest earner and boasts a salary that dwarves even some of the biggest stars in the team, per journalist Kristof Terreur:

Sanchez has gone on to score five goals and record nine assists in 45 appearances for the club, which is far from the kind of return United will have hoped for when he arrived.

Sportswriter Daniel Harris recently appeared on Off The Ball and debated that—taking his massive salary and minimal productivity into account—Sanchez was arguably the worst transfer of all time:

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News wrote Sanchez missed United training on Thursday morning in order to resolve a visa issue in London. The Chilean was gaining clearance ahead of an international friendly against Argentina in the United States in September.

Inter Milan are the most hotly tipped side to complete a loan deal for Sanchez, though BBC Sport's Simon Stone reported the Nerazzurri aren't willing to pay even half of his wages.

Moreover, Goal's Sacha Pisani recently noted Inter have cheaper alternatives in front of them:

Sanchez hasn't been involved in Solskjaer's plans so far this season, but his display in the private fixture against Sheffield United indicates the club want to keep their forward fit for a purpose.

A little more than one week remains for United to part ways with Sanchez if they wish to offload him, with the attacker looking unlikely to feature at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday.