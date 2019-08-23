Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi: 'I Believe We Can Beat Any Premier League Side'

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Matteo Guendouzi has said Arsenal "can beat any Premier League side" ahead of the Gunners' trip to Anfield on Saturday to face Liverpool.

After two rounds of the 2019-20 Premier League season, Arsenal and Liverpool are the only sides with six points after back-to-back wins:

By contrast, the Gunners began last season with consecutive losses against Manchester City and Chelsea, and they were handed a 5-1 thrashing by Liverpool when they visited Anfield in December.

Guendouzi believes, though, that Arsenal are a different prospect now compared to last season, per Blake Welton of Sky Sports:

"Last year was not our finest hour but it's very different to last season, it's a new game and new team so I don't see why it would be the same result. We've had a much better start as well—last year we started with two losses but this year we are already six points up.

"We have a better team overall and we're feeling good about ourselves, we have a good team and we believe in ourselves. I know we can do really well, we are going there to win and I believe we can beat any Premier League side."

One of the additions Arsenal made to their squad in the summer was Nicolas Pepe, who Unai Emery has hinted could be in contention to make his first start for the club against Liverpool:

Arsenal's six points this season have come via a 1-0 win at Newcastle United and a 2-1 victory at home against Burnley.

Though neither have been emphatic wins, they have come in performances displaying a ruthlessness that Arsenal have been lacking for some time.

Newcastle frustrated the Gunners for almost an hour before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang came up with a fine winner on the opening day, and the Gabonese forward was on hand again to secure all three points against Burnley after Ashley Barnes had cancelled out Alexandre Lacazette's opener.

In previous seasons, Arsenal may well have dropped points in one or both of those games, and they have often struggled to make fast starts in recent campaigns:

A visit to Anfield, though, is a significantly tougher prospect than facing Burnley or Newcastle, and Emery's side will need to up their level if they are to get anything on Merseyside.

There will be encouragement in the fact that Jurgen Klopp's Reds are yet to hit 100 per cent.

Their 4-1 win over Norwich City and 2-1 victory at Southampton were relatively comfortable, but their defence, which was rock solid last season, has looked vulnerable:

Arsenal will look to exploit the Liverpool back line with Aubameyang, Lacazette and Pepe, a front line with the potential to match the Reds' superlative attacking trio of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

