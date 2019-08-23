Jon Jones vs. Brock Lesnar: A Head-to-Toe Breakdown

0 of 5

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

We all thought we were done with Brock Lesnar coming to the UFC. Didn't we? Well, wrestling legend Kurt Angle made an appearance on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show on Monday to open the window just a smidge with a little information about what The Beast wants.

And he wants Jon Jones.

Angle said that Lesnar would come out of retirement for that fight. It is a fight both Lesnar and Jones have teased in the past, and Jones was quick to respond to Angle's statement on Twitter. He said he would "embarrass" Lesnar.

Would he humiliate the former UFC heavyweight champion? That's a question well worth answering, even if the prospect of this fight is bleak.

We will examine the matchup between these two UFC legends. If Lesnar wants the fight, and if Jones is up to the challenge, there is little reason the UFC should hesitate to make it happen. It would be one of the most compelling fights in MMA history. The interest has us all thinking about what would happen.

Jones vs. Lesnar would be amazing. Let's break it down from head to toe.