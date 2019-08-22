Redskins TE Jordan Reed Ruled out vs. Falcons, Being Evaluated for Concussion

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed made an early exit from Thursday night's preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons to be evaluated for a concussion, the team announced.

Reed took a helmet-to-helmet blow from Falcons safety Keanu Neal, who was penalized 15 yards for the hit, in the second quarter. The 10-yard catch was the 29-year-old's only reception in the game.

Since entering the NFL in 2013, Reed has suffered six documented concussions (h/t Nick Mensio).

In Oct. 2016, ESPN's John Keim wrote of Reed's past with concussions. In the story, the University of Florida product admitted to trying to hide a concussion he suffered in Week 5 from the Redskins.

"I kind of kept it to myself," Reed told Keim. "I had a pretty bad headache. ... I was feeling it throughout the game and kept playing."

While he disclosed he had thought about possible long-term health concerns as a result of multiple concussions, he did not want to walk away from the NFL.

Reed has never completed a full 16-game regular season. The closest he got was in 2015 when he appeared in 14 games and registered career highs in receptions (87), yards (952) and touchdowns (11).

While concussions have continually hindered Reed, he was additionally held to just six games in 2017 with a persistent toe injury that required surgery on both big toes. He bounced back last season with 54 catches, 558 yards and two touchdowns across 13 games before re-aggravating his feet and missing the final three games of 2018.

Prior to that, on Nov. 22 against Detroit, Reed took a hit to the helmet that raised questions but avoided the concussion protocol.

"I understand the questions. I just got to answer them with my performance," Reed said July 31, per Keim. "Actions speak louder than words." Addressing his feet specifically, the Pro Bowler added he feels "a lot better."

A seventh career concussion would certainly derail Reed's progress.