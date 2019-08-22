Lakers Rumors: Marreese Speights to Work out Friday Amid Dwight Howard Buzz

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 23, 2019

SACRAMENTO, CA - MARCH 9: Marrese Speights #5 of the Orlando Magic looks on prior to the game against the Sacramento Kings on March 9, 2018 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)
Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Marreese Speights can be added to the list of centers the Los Angeles Lakers will look at as they search for DeMarcus Cousins' replacement.   

Per HoopsHype's Alex KennedySpeights will work out for the Lakers Friday. 

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski previously reported Los Angeles was planning individual workouts for Speights, Dwight Howard and Joakim NoahMarcin Gortat is also being considered. 

Cousins was expected to share minutes at center with JaVale McGee for the Lakers this season, but the four-time All-Star could miss the entire 2019-20 campaign after tearing his ACL while working out in Las Vegas on Aug. 15. 

Howard is currently under contract with the Memphis Grizzlies, but Wojnarowski noted they will "gladly" work on a buyout with him if another offer presents itself. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year spent the 2012-13 season with the Lakers. 

Speights is attempting to make an NBA comeback after spending the 2018-19 season in the Chinese Basketball Association with the Guangzhou Long-Lions. 

In 10 NBA seasons, he has played for six different organizations. He won a championship with the Golden State Warriors in 2014-15. 

