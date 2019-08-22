Look: WWE Superstar Becky Lynch Reveals She's Engaged to Seth Rollins

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

The two biggest stars of the Raw brand are making their relationship permanent.

Becky Lynch announced her engagement to Seth Rollins in a tweet Thursday:

Rollins and Lynch confirmed their relationship in May, though it's unclear when they started dating. WWE has acknowledged the relationship during Raw and made it part of a storyline during the pair's feud with Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans.

WWE is no stranger to power couples. Stephanie McMahon and Triple H; The Miz and Maryse; Mike and Maria Kanellis; Jimmy Uso and Naomi; and Rusev and Lana are among the married couples with the company. There are a number of other Superstar pairings, where at least one of the two is still with the promotion.

WWE has typically tried to keep couples on the same brand, so Rollins and Lynch will probably stick around Raw. Rollins is the Universal champion and Lynch is the brand's women's champion.

It appears based on the photo that they may be on a vacation. It's unclear what that means for their status as a newly engaged couple next week on WWE programming.