Twins Clinch 2019 AL Central Title with Win vs. Tigers, Indians Loss

Jim Mone/Associated Press

The Minnesota Twins' surprise 2019 regular season has extended to the postseason as the club officially clinched the American League Central crown with Wednesday's 5-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Indians' 8-3 loss to the Chicago White Sox.

The Twins last played playoff baseball in 2017, but it was over before it really began. They lost to the New York Yankees 8-4 in the American League Wild Card Game. Last season, Minnesota finished below .500 at 78-84 and fired manager Paul Molitor after four seasons in charge.

"This wasn't about our record this year," Twins executive vice president and chief baseball officer Derek Falvey said of the move. "This is about what we think is best as we continue to grow a young team in the direction toward being a championship contender."

And so, 38-year-old Rocco Baldelli was hired, and the young core blossomed sooner than expected. Jorge Polanco was named the first Twins All-Star starter since 2013. Starting pitchers Jose Berrios and Jake Odorizzi also received All-Star nods.

As a whole, Minnesota ranks second in batting average (.270). The Twins' rotation is 10th in ERA at 4.22. Eleven players have hit double-digit home runs, led by Nelson Cruz's 40 and Max Kepler's 36.

On Aug. 31, the Twins set an MLB record for most home runs by a team in a single season at 268. They are currently second with 297, two behind the Yankees.

Even with such a prolific regular season under their belts, the Twins have a challenge in front of them. Advancing to the World Series over the much more experienced likes of the Houston Astros or Yankees would blow every other 2019 feat out of the water.

The Twins last won the World Series in 1991. This time, Minnesota will have to make a World Series run without center fielder Byron Buxton (shoulder) and starting pitcher Michael Pineda (suspension).

The 2019 MLB postseason begins Oct. 1 with the National League Wild Card Game.