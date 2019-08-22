Ezekiel Elliott Contract Rumors: Cowboys Offer 2nd Most Valuable RB Deal in NFL

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 22, 2019

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) walks the field during an organized team activity at its NFL football training facility in Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, May 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly offered holdout Ezekiel Elliott a contract that would make him the second-highest paid running back in the NFL.

ESPN's Ed Werder reported Thursday the proposal would land Elliott between the Los Angeles Rams' Todd Gurley ($14.4 million average, per Spotrac) and the New York Jets' Le'Veon Bell ($13.1 million).

                 

