Ezekiel Elliott Contract Rumors: Cowboys Offer 2nd Most Valuable RB Deal in NFL

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly offered holdout Ezekiel Elliott a contract that would make him the second-highest paid running back in the NFL.

ESPN's Ed Werder reported Thursday the proposal would land Elliott between the Los Angeles Rams' Todd Gurley ($14.4 million average, per Spotrac) and the New York Jets' Le'Veon Bell ($13.1 million).

