WWE, Endeavor Audio Creating Podcast Network to Feature WWE Superstars

Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images

WWE has struck a deal with Endeavor Audio to launch its own podcast network featuring multiple WWE Superstars.

According to Natalie Jarvey of The Hollywood Reporter, details regarding the exact content and when the network will launch are set to be announced at a later date.

WWE Advanced Media Executive Vice President Jayar Donlan said the following regarding the partnership: "Storytelling is at WWE's core, and we are eager to add the audio genre to our portfolio. Partnering with Endeavor Audio, an expert in podcasting, will enable us to provide our fans with unique content and reach new audiences across the platform."

Per Jarvey, WWE already had ties to Endeavor prior to the announcement of the podcast arrangement.

Endeavor Streaming provides the back-end technology for WWE Network. Also, former WWE Superstars Nikki and Brie Bella host The Bellas Podcast on Endeavor Audio.

Podcasting has developed into one of the most popular forms of entertainment, and professional wrestling has a significant presence in that realm.

Podcasts featuring current and former WWE Superstars and executives such as "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Chris Jericho, Jim Ross, Eric Bischoff, Bruce Prichard, Edge and Christian have enjoyed great success in recent years.

By officially stepping into the podcasting game, WWE can provide itself with even greater exposure and give fans an opportunity to learn more about their favorite Superstars as well.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).