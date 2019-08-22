Rapoport: Patriots Trade Rumor for Redskins' Trent Williams Is 'False'

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

As it turns out, the New England Patriots reportedly didn't offer a first-round pick to Washington for offensive tackle Trent Williams.

The Team 980's Kevin Sheehan reported Thursday the defending champions were willing to give Washington a 2020 first-round pick for the seven-time Pro Bowler, but Ian Rapoport of NFL.com said the report was "false."

In fact, Rapoport cited a source who said it was "unequivocally not true."

Williams is yet to return to Washington with the Sept. 8 opener against the Philadelphia Eagles approaching.

Rapoport reported on what he called a "lengthy and very complicated" holdout in July, noting Williams "did not like how the medical staff handled his cancer scare last year" before he eventually went to his own doctors. He ultimately discovered he had a precancerous growth on his scalp, which required surgery.

The offensive tackle is also frustrated with his contract.

While the Patriots weren’t hurting for productive offensive linemen last year when they finished third in the league in run blocking and first in pass protection, per Football Outsiders’ metrics, they did let left tackles Nate Solder and Trent Brown walk in free agency the past two offseasons.

Williams, 31, has made each of the last seven Pro Bowls and appeared in 13 games last season for Washington.

He could provide veteran leadership along New England’s offensive front, but it appears as if he will not be joining the AFC East powerhouse.