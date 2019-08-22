Maurizio Sarri Won't Be on Juventus Bench Against Parma, Napoli Due to Pneumonia

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistAugust 22, 2019

NANJING, CHINA - JULY 24: Maurizio Sarri head coach of Juventus reacts during the International Champions Cup match between Juventus and FC Internazionale at the Nanjing Olympic Center Stadium on July 24, 2019 in Nanjing, China. (Photo by Yifan Ding/Getty Images)
Yifan Ding/Getty Images

Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri is recovering well from pneumonia, but he won't be on the bench for the Bianconeri in their first two Serie A matches against Parma and Napoli

The Italian champions released a statement on Thursday, which said the latest tests show "good clinical improvement."

Sarri has also been coordinating with his staff at Juventus' training centre despite the fact he won't be in charge when the team opens their Serie A campaign on Saturday.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

