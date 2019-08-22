Maurizio Sarri Won't Be on Juventus Bench Against Parma, Napoli Due to Pneumonia

Yifan Ding/Getty Images

Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri is recovering well from pneumonia, but he won't be on the bench for the Bianconeri in their first two Serie A matches against Parma and Napoli.

The Italian champions released a statement on Thursday, which said the latest tests show "good clinical improvement."

Sarri has also been coordinating with his staff at Juventus' training centre despite the fact he won't be in charge when the team opens their Serie A campaign on Saturday.

