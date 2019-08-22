Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on NXT, SmackDown, The Street Profits and More

1 of 4

Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet reported NXT is not expected to change much when the show makes the jump to USA Network.

"Sources tell us despite speculation, the current plan is for NXT to remain as the same show it's been for years and that moving to USA Network was only done to get more eyes on the product," he wrote.

The report is a welcome one for fans of the black and yellow brand, which has been the one consistent product in WWE over the years.

Of course, things change and one can only imagine WWE Chairman Vince McMahon will look to become more hands-on with the show, especially if it fails to compete with All Elite Wrestling's presentation on TNT.

Still, Triple H and his creative team have done a phenomenal job of presenting a show that utilizes the NXT roster to near-perfection and, more importantly, does not overexpose it like Raw and SmackDown have been accused of doing over the years.

The booking is different, the presentation is fresh and changing it would do a great disservice to the one WWE property that feels different from everything else.