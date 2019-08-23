Norwich City vs. Chelsea: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Chelsea travel to Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday still looking for their first win under Frank Lampard.

The Blues lost 4-0 in his first competitive match in charge against Manchester United, before suffering a penalty shootout defeat to Liverpool in the UEFA Super Cup and being held to a 1-1 draw by Leicester City.

As for the Canaries, they bounced back from a 4-1 defeat to Liverpool in their season opener with a 3-1 win against Newcastle United last time out.

Date: Saturday, August 24

Time: 12:30 p.m. BST/7:30 a.m. ET

TV: BT Sport 1 (UK), NBCSN (USA)

Live Stream: BT Sport Live (UK), NBC Sports App (USA)

Odds: Norwich City (38-11), Draw (41-13), Chelsea (5-6)

Odds courtesy of Oddschecker.

After failing to win his first home game as Chelsea manager, Lampard will be desperate for his side to pick up three points at Carrow Road.

His side started brightly against Leicester on Sunday, but, perhaps as a result of playing 120 minutes in midweek against Liverpool, Chelsea faded badly in the second half and were somewhat fortunate to come away with a point.

Football writer Daniel Storey observed the Blues' need to improve in front of goal:

They'll need to get better at the back, too. Their only clean sheet in pre-season came against St. Patrick's Athletic, and they conceded eight goals in their final three friendlies against Reading, Red Bull Salzburg and Borussia Monchengladbach.

Chelsea have shipped seven goals in their first three competitive fixtures of the campaign, and they'll come up against an in-form striker in Norwich's Teemu Pukki.

The Finn scored against Liverpool in the opening match of the season and bagged an impressive hat-trick against Newcastle last time out:

He posted some impressive numbers against the Magpies:

Daniel Farke's Norwich side racked up 94 points in the Championship last season, and it's clear they'll continue to play the same bold, attacking football in the top flight.

Between that approach and the superb form of Pukki—who contributed 29 goals and 10 assists in the Championship last term—they're more than capable of punishing any openings in Chelsea's back line on Saturday.

If the Blues don't play considerably better than they did against the Foxes, Lampard's winless run will likely continue.