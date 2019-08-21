Jets' Le'Veon Bell Wants Teammates to Hit Him During Practice; 'What I Need'

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistAugust 22, 2019

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 15: Le'Veon Bell #26 of the New York Jets warms up prior to facing the Atlanta Falcons in the preseason game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Having not appeared in an NFL game since January 2018, New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell wants his teammates to help him prepare for the 2019 season.

According to ESPN's Rich Cimini, Bell tells his defensive teammates every day before practice to "give me a little something." The three-time Pro Bowler explained his reasoning to reporters Wednesday:

"Go for the ball, things like that, just so I can get prepared.

[...]

"I try to do that intentionally, just so I can feel it. A lot of times you'll start seeing guys get a little frustrated and they'll try to hit me back—and that's what I need. They won't take me to the ground and they won't go for my legs. Hitting me up top, things like that, I need all that."

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

