Breaking Down NXT Stars WWE Must Push to Ensure Successful 2-Hour Show on USA

When WWE announced its NXT brand would be moving to a two-hour time slot on the USA Network September 18, wrestling fans were instantly curious about which Superstars on the roster would help the show succeed.

While there are a plethora of talented performers on the NXT roster, several top names, such as Johnny Gargano, Shayna Baszler and The Street Profits, appear to be moving to Raw or SmackDown in the coming months.

Here are the Superstars who should be the main focus of the developmental brand to ensure the move to the USA Network is considered a success, especially with All Elite Wrestling's weekly show also airing on Wednesday nights.

The Undisputed Era

One of the reasons NXT has become so beloved is the development of characters and storylines, which leads to superior matches fans can get behind. No group exemplifies this premise more than The Undisputed Era.

As the NXT champion and the leader of the group, Adam Cole will be an instant hit with mainstream audiences thanks to his good looks and elite mic work. Add in the fact he is the frontman for one of the most powerful stables in wrestling today and fans will cling to him.

Cole is backed up by three of the best in-ring performers in the world in Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly, who will guarantee match quality is second to none when they're on television.

NXT fans already know what The Undisputed Era brings to the table, and the WWE Universe getting their first look on USA Network will instantly fall in love with the stable of hungry young talents.

Velveteen Dream

As possibly the most charismatic Superstar in all of WWE, Velveteen Dream will shine under the bright lights of the USA Network.

WWE is all about building larger-than-life characters that translate to casual wrestling fans, and there are few Superstars with the combination of wild clothes, unabashed sexuality and extravagant entrances that Velveteen Dream boasts.

Add in the fact Dream is only 24 years old and already mixing genuine charisma with in-ring prowess like a 20-year veteran and the young Superstar has the potential to become the face of the NXT brand for years to come.

Io Shirai

With NXT women's champion Baszler likely headed to Raw or SmackDown soon, the black-and-yellow brand needs a significant revitalization of its women's division. The right answer as the next face of the franchise is Io Shirai.

Not only is the Japanese Superstar one of the best pure athletes on the WWE roster today, but she is also an incredibly popular wrestler who can successfully portray a heel or face, just as she has already shown in her short time with NXT.

As if her versatility wasn't enough, Shirai is also an international star who will help the NXT brand grow as it makes the transition to cable television.

Like any great star, The Genius of the Sky needs challengers, and the cornerstone of the women's division on the USA Network should be Shirai and Bianca Belair.

Together, they could form a rivalry that continues to legitimize women's wrestling to casual and lapsed fans.

