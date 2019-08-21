Jets LB Brandon Copeland Suspended 4 Games for Violating NFL's PED Policy

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

New York Jets linebacker Brandon Copeland was suspended for the first four games of the 2019 regular season for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the news Wednesday.

Copeland, 28, is in his second season with the Jets. He played in all 16 games last season (10 starts), recording 35 tackles and five sacks.

