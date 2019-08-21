Drew Rosenhaus: Antonio Brown Will Play for Raiders If Helmet Appeal Is Denied

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Wide receiver Antonio Brown will apparently be suiting up for the Oakland Raiders this season, even if his appeal to play in the same type of helmet he has worn throughout his career is denied.

Brown's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said as much when he appeared on Wednesday's Golic and Wingo show:

Rosenhaus' comments come after Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported a hearing in front of an arbitrator will likely be Friday. He suggested "there should be a timely resolution" to what is Brown's second helmet grievance filed against the NFL this offseason.

An arbitrator ruled against Brown's first grievance on Aug. 12.

That Rosenhaus said Brown will play regardless of the results of the second grievance is notable since ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Aug. 9 the wide receiver said he will retire if he cannot wear the helmet of his choice.

However, Brown denied that he would consider retirement, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News: "I don't know where they got that, who made that up, either. Why would I retire, man? I've got a beautiful career. I'm healthy. I love to play the game...I'm grateful to play the game."

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk provided additional details on the second grievance, noting Brown filed it because the league is preventing him from wearing a Schutt Air Advantage helmet that is less than 10 years old.

ESPN's Josina Anderson added further context:

Brown's side is arguing the league didn't specifically ban the Schutt Air Advantage helmet in 2018 so he should be allowed a one-year grace period to wear one during the 2019 campaign. The NFL allowed players who wore one of the 11 helmet models that were banned in 2018 a one-year grace period to transition to a new model.

That he will play regardless of the helmet he is wearing is welcome news for the Raiders, who traded for him this offseason as part of an overhaul to their passing attack following a 4-12 campaign. He is one of the best receivers in the league as a seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time First-Team All-Pro selection, and Oakland likely needs him on the field to compete in the AFC West.