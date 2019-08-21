Davide Zappacosta Joins Roma on Six-Month Loan from Chelsea

TF-Images/Getty Images

Serie A side Roma announced on Wednesday that full-back Davide Zappacosta has joined the club on loan from Chelsea:

The initial loan is for six months and expires in January 2020, but the club have the option to extend the deal until 30 June, according to Roma's official website.

Zappacosta will wear the No.2 shirt in the Italian capital and becomes the club's seventh signing of a busy summer transfer window.

Chelsea announced that Zappacosta signed a one-year contract extension before completing his move:

Zappacosta offered his thoughts on sealing a return to the Italian top flight after two years in west London with Chelsea, per the Roma website:

"I am pleased to join Roma, after an experience overseas that helped me progress as both a player and a person. Being able to play for a great club like this is a huge motivation—I cannot wait to start training alongside my new teammates."

The 27-year-old has plenty of Serie A experience to count on. He enjoyed spells at Atalanta and Torino before moving to the Premier League in 2017.

Zappacosta was brought to Chelsea by Antonio Conte and made 22 appearances in his first season.

However, he made only four in 2018-19 after slipping down the pecking order under Conte's successor Maurizio Sarri.

The right-back has not featured in any of Chelsea's three games this season and spoke about how he was feeling about returning to Italy prior to sealing his switch.

He told Sky in Italy (h/t Sky Sports): "Returning to my country is very emotional. I missed Italy a lot and I'm happy to return here with Roma."

Simon Johnson at the Evening Standard noted how Zappacosta is the latest player signed in 2017 to depart:

Zappacosta's departure is likely to benefit 19-year-old defender Reece James. The teenager is currently out injured but could get the chance to act as back-up to Cesar Azpilicueta when he returns.